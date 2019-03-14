Kamunyu’s suspension lifted

By Damali Mukhaye.

The suspension of the Makerere university academic staff association chairperson Deus Kamunyu has been lifted.

Kamunyu sued the university and the vice chancellor Prof Barnaba Nawangwe after he was suspended in January over alleged use of abusive language, mobilising his colleagues to strike and making false statements.

According to Justice lyudiaMugamabe,both parties were supposed to appear for the hearing but they had agreed to settle the matter outside the court that Kamunyu’s suspension be lifted.

She however says that Kamunyu is slated to submit to the internal disciplinary process which has commenced by the university appointments board.

The university spokesperson Muhamad Kiguddu says that they agreed to lift the suspension of Kamunyu after numerous discussions with different stake holders.