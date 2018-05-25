Kampala water safe to drink

By Tom Brian Angurini.

The national water and sewerage corporation has assured Kampala residents that the water supplied in the city and surrounding areas is safe to drink.

This follows the recent outbreak of cholera at Kiruddu government hospital and persistent algae on Lake Victoria which has left most parts of the lake green and smelly.

Speaking to KFM managing director of NWSC Dr Silva Mugisha however says they have invested heavily in chemical so that water is thoroughly treated.

Mugisha says that although the cost of buying treatment chemicals has increased their operating costs, thecorporation’s mandate is to make sure that people access safe water.

He adds that the problem of algae is being addressed by Lake Victoria Environmental Management project.