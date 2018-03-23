Kampala to become greater metropolitan area

BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI.

The National Planning Authority has completed development of Greater Kampala Economic Development Strategy through a highly consultative strategy.

The strategy is based on a report by World Bank “Enhancing Economic Development and Job Creation in Greater Kampala” and will be implemented by stakeholders in greater Kampala Metropolitan Area namely Mpigi, Wakiso and Mukono Districts.

Addressing the media in Kampala this morning, the authority’s executive director DrKisambaMugerwa says this strategy however will not affect the administrative boundaries of local governments in greater Kampala area.

He says the strategy has prioritized five key areas which include Competitive Economic Infrastructure, Conservation and Protection of Environmental Areas, Business Support to Transform Informal Sector, the Youth and Economic cluster Growth.

The other is the Unique Center for Tourism and Effective City and Local Government Service Delivery.

He says the coordination of the mechanism for the strategy shall be decided by the political leadership.