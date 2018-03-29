Kampala named best city in East Africa

By Ritah Kemigisa

Kampala has been ranked as the best East Africa’s city to live in the latest global survey of the best cities to live in offering quality life.

The study conducted by New York based consultancy Mercer puts Uganda in position 172 ahead of Nairobi’s Kenya which is ranked 186 out of the total 231 cities.

The survey ranks the cities according to the levels of traffic congestion, quality of public transport, electricity supply and banking services.

Other indicators include crime levels, education, political stability, housing, food availability and entertainment.

Rwanda’s Kigali came in third behind Kampala and Nairobi at position 190, having improved two positions, while Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam stagnated at position 199.

The ranking offers a sneak preview of a country’s level of development and the city’s ability to attract and retain investors, expatriates and tourists.

Globally, Vienna emerged as the best city in the world followed by Zurich while the bottom is Baghdad in Iraq.