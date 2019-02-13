Kampala flyover construction pushed

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The long awaited construction of Kampala fly over is set to start in September this year and not January as earlier announced.

In December last year, President Museveni commissioned the construction of the 0.5 KM fly over with a starting date of January 2019.

According to the Uganda National Roads Authority spokesperson Mark Ssali, clearing of the ground and removal of utilities will commence in march with actual construction works expected in September .

He maintains that all plans are still on schedule even though initial construction is not yet visible.

