Kampala-Entebbe express highway to be opened this month

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Chinese government has confirmed that it will officially open the Kampala-Entebbe express highway for public use this June.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media center ahead a of friendly visit of a high level Chinese delegation, the Chinese ambassador to Uganda Zheng Zhaqiangsaid the visit will be marred by political consultations and how to strengthen the China- Uganda relationship.

Zhaqiang says the delegation which will be headed by the chairman of the Chinese People’s political consultative conference H.E Wang Yang was invited by Uganda’s Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda.

He says the delegation which will be in Uganda between the 13th and 16th of June will also exchange views with President Yoweri Museveni on the fields of Infrastructure construction and industrial parks.

The 51.4 km highway that connects Kampala city to Entebbe International Airport will be the first toll road in the country where Ugandans will pay a fee to use it.