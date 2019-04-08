Kampala cannot have closed drainage – KCCA ED

By Damali Mukhaye.

The acting executive director of Kampala capital city authority Andrew Kitaka has said that Kampala cannot have closed drainages due to the landscape.

This followed city councilor advising the authority to adopt the strategy of closing all the drainage channels to avoid dumping of garbage by city dwellers like it is witnessed in developed authorities.

Kitaka says that it is only possible to have closed drainages at the road sides not the natural drains which have large catchments.

He says that have all the drainage channels closed could force the water flow on land and the cost of constructing and maintaining closed drainages is very high.

