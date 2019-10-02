Kampala among top 5 hospitality investment markets

Kampala has been named among the top five hospitality markets in Africa by the continent’s hospitality investment experts.

According to Wayne Troughton of HTI Consulting, in East Africa, the Top Investment Hospitality Markets are Kampala, Addis Ababa, and Dar es Salaam.

He says as one of the next hubs for investment, Kampala’s current limited branded supply, and with the oil prices entering a recovery period, the city provides a “strategic and attractive opportunity for investors.

The most popular investment opportunity at the moment includes midscale urban hotel assets of 150 rooms, which are located close to corporates, conferencing centers and transport nodes.

At the bottom, Troughton says, are Nairobi and Kigali due to over supply and limited demand.

For West Africa the Top Investment Hospitality Markets are Abidjan, Dakar, Cape Verde and Accra, while the bottom five are Bamako, Niamey, Ouagadougou and Conakry.

The experts have shared unique insights ahead of the 10th annual African Property Investment Summit that kicks off in Johannesburg today.