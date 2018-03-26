Kagame pledges Political support to the Private sector

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The president of Rwanda Paul Kagame has pledged to give political support to the private sector in Uganda and Rwanda to thrive.

Speaking from state house Entebbe where he had visited his Counterpart Yoweri Museveni, Kagame said what is required of the private sector now is to re organize themselves.

Private sector engagements at head of state level between the two states like the Uganda and Rwanda Business forum have since died out.

Kagame has now tasked the foreign affairs Minister Sam Kutesa to speed up the Permanent joint commissionwhich will provides a good mechanism for discussing matters of mutual interest and also strengthen cooperation.