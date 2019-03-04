Kagame and Museveni asked to sort themselves

By Ritah Kemigisa.

President Yoweri Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame have been asked to settle their differences as individuals and stop mixing their personal issues with the two states.

According to Harold Achema an international relations expert, the people of Rwanda and Uganda have no problem with each other but the problem could be between the two presidents.

He says before something bad emanates from the tension caused by their differences, they should consider meeting and resolving their differences.

Achema says the same should be done by Burundi’s Pierre Nkurinziza and Paul Kagame for Unity to prevail in the region.