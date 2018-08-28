Kadaga writes to M7,demands arrest of errant soldiers

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has asked President Yoweri Museveni to urgently arrest, arraign in court and try security officers who participated in the torture of members of parliament, journalists and other civilians in the recent Arua fracas that marred its by-election.

In a letter dated 27th August 2018, Kadaga expresses disappointment that no action has been taken on the errant security officers from the SFC, Military and police who tortured Ugandans.

Kadaga says if no action is taken, it will be difficult to conduct government business in parliament.

Parliament is set to resume today and a report on the alleged torture during the Arua fracas is expected to be presented.

Kadaga’s letter to the president comes at a time security forces in a joint communique assured Ugandans of their commitment to ensure no one is tortured further promising to apprehend all the errant soldiers and police officers.