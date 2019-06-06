Kadaga warns opposition on SONA

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The speaker of parliament Rebecca kadaga from heckling the president as he addresses the nation today.

President Yoweri Museveni is today expected to give a State of Nation Address at Kampala Serena Hotel in fulfillment of the Constitutional requirement under Article 101 (1) of the Constitution.

The Article stipulates that “the president shall, at the beginning of each session of parliament, deliver to parliament an address on the state of the nation.”

Kadaga sounded the warning while closing the 3rd Session of the 10th Parliament last week.

The President will mainly give accountability on particular Government commitments in the financial year 2018/19 and to appraise the nation of the plans and strategies for the next fiscal year 2019/20.