By Moses Kyeyune.

Speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga wants manhandled traffic officer promoted.

This follows a video that has gone viral on social media showing retired Maj Gen. Kyalogoza alongside his UPDF escorts attacking and assaulting a female traffic officer identified as Sgt Esther Namaganda .

This was after she attempted to stop them from making a U turn in the middle of the road at Seeta in Mukono

Kadaga says Namaganda was serving her nation as a responsible officer on duty.

Kadaga who has been meeting a delegation of women rights activists from Uganda Women Network led by Ritah Aciro says that she is so far impressed with the military for taking immediate action.

