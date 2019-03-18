Kadaga wants 30% gov’t procurements Ring fenced for women

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, has endorsed a proposal for the review of Uganda’s procurement laws to ensure that 30 percent of all government contracts are reserved for women.

Kadaga was making remarks on the sidelines of the ongoing UN Commission on the Status of Women taking place in New York.

She said deliberate action should be taken to reduce disproportionate engagement of women in productive activities by opening up new employment opportunities for women.

Citing the Energy and infrastructure projects such as roads, Kadaga said Uganda National Roads Authority should ensure that a certain portion of its public works are set aside for women.

The 63rd UN Commission on the Status of Women taking place from 11-22 March in New York is under the theme “social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.”