Kadaga transferred to Aga Khan

By Juliet Nalwooga.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has been airlifted to the Kenyan capital, Nairobi for further specialized attention at Aga Khan Hospital.

The Speaker’s Principal Assistant Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Obbo says the decision to transfer Hon Kadaga from Nakasero Hospital Kampala to Aga Khan Hospital Nairobi was based on the advice from doctors in Kampala.

Parliament in a statement on Thursday noted that the Speaker was admitted in critical condition at Nakasero hospital immediately after returning from the United States where she had been participating in the 63rd session of the Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations headquarters.

