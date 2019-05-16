Kadaga to block OTT For MPs

By Moses Kyeyune.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has vowed to reverse the decision by Parliament’s Contracts Committee to award contract to MTN Uganda to supply Over the Top Services (OTT) for MPs.

The Speaker had made the remarks today shortly after a meeting with journalists at Parliament.

She says the deal will have to be scrutunised afresh on the basis that MP’s should be in position to pay for the services as part of their legislative duties.

Kadaga says that the widely report move was by Parliaments Contracts Committee and not the Commission which she heads.

The commission is also slated to have a press conference this afternoon.