Kadaga tasks KCCA to restore green zones

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has tasked the outgoing KCCA Executive Director Jenifer Musisi to restore and protect green belts in the City.

The Speaker was officiating at the dialogue between KCCA technical officials and members of parliament at the parliamentary conference hall.

Kadaga says the city authority is more concerned with banana sellers instead of focusing its energy on safeguarding the city’s environment.

She has thus challenged the executive director to adopt best city environment practices embraced by developed cities especially in the fight against the devastating effects of climate change.