Kadaga supports reduction of nomination fees

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has expressed support for a proposal to have nomination fees reduced.

Kadaga was meeting a delegation from the Inter party Organisation for Dialogue at parliament.

Kadaga after hearing a submission from the team said the current 3 Millions required of every person intending to contest for a parliamentary seat is high and denying several people a chance to contest.

The IPOD summit held last month agreed to review nomination fees for candidates to make vying for political offices more affordable and inclusive.