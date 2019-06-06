Kadaga stings govt on wasting Parliament’s time

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has told the President that she is disappointed with his government when it comes to legislation.

The Speaker says that whereas Parliament has processed 26 bills, the highest number in the region, many other bills were failed because of governments’ own lack of preparation.

She says that adequate research needs to be done to enable Parliament serve the citizenry.

At the core of the Speaker’s disappointment is the delayed KCCA Amendment Bill, which has lasted three years so far.