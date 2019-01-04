Kadaga speaks out on “bad media”

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has advised journalists to always verify news and news sources while executing their work.

The Speaker has been speaking in response to a news article in The New Vision of Wednesday, 02 January 2019 where a story carried, indicated that Parliament had rejected the “Civil Aviation (Amendment) Bill 2017, contrary to the truth.

Kadaga says that the author of the story did not follow the entire process in which Parliament had adopted a minority report presented by Bunyole West’s James Waluswaka.

The Speaker also says that the majority report was rejected because it had shortfalls, and that by whatever means, at least the bill was processed to maintain a status quo.