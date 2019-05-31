Kadaga orders ministers on delayed national IDs

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has instructed the minister of internal affairs to explain to Ugandans the long procedure in obtaining national IDs in the first sitting of the 4th session of the 10th parliament.

This after several MPs said the exercise is becoming difficult for the citizens and that some people are allegedly paying money to get these IDs.

The Isingiro South MP Alex Byarugaba alleged that some people have failed to obtain their IDs because they have to travel from upcountry to Kololo the headquarters of NIRA.

He proposed that ID registration and distribution be taken to the sub country level so that it can become easy for people to at least get National Identification Numbers.