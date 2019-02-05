Kadaga on tour with Miss World Abenakyo

By Juliet Nalwooga

The Speaker of parliament Rt Hon Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has been on a joint tour with Miss World Africa Quiin Abenakyo, in Kamuli district.

On the tour Kadaga handed over PLE Certificates to the best students of Star Light Primary School in Kamuli district, where applauded the performance of schools in Busoga region.

She said the performance is improving, as opposed to previous UNEB results when the region was ranked among the worst performing in the examinations.

Quiin Abenakyo urgedthe children to stay in school, if they are to attain better lives in future.