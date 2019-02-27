Kadaga Okays Miss Curvy contest

By Damali Mukhaye

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has given a nod to the controversial Miss Curvy contest which she had earlier opposed.

Kadaga who was meeting the contest organizers at parliament said the pageant had been misunderstood at first with many saying it will promote sex tourism.

However the contest’s organizer Anne Mungoma who was flanked with other women to petition the speaker over the same said the pageant only seeks to recognize plus size women who had lost confidence in society.

It is from this that Kadaga said no one should discriminate against plus size women and as such allowed them to hold their Miss curvy contest.

Kadaga who has promised to engage the Mps for full support added that it is their right to hold and participate in the contest as long as it promotes a different aspect of the country.



The contest is to be held on 26th April 2019.