Kadaga not happy with Bugoma forest judgement

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has faulted the judiciary over their judgment on Bugoma forest which made government lose he bid to save the forest.

The High Court rejected the application to halt the destruction of 22 square kilometers of Bugoma Forest in Hoima District, ruling that the land belongs to Hoima Sugar Limited and Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom.

The land is being cleared to pave way for sugarcane growing. On Friday, Masindi High Court Judge Wilson Masalu Musene dismissed an application in which the National Forestry Authority (NFA) had sought a temporary order halting the move.

Kadaga says courts should be concerned about the issues of protecting the environment.