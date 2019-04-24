Kadaga mourns Busoga deaths, issues speaks tough on deforestation

By Moses Kyeyune.

KAMPALA: The speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has blamed the deaths of 17 people in Busoga on uncontrolled tree cutting.

The speaker in a statement to the press says that quick stop measures must be put in place to ensure afforestation.

Kadaga said that this measure should be enforced by leaders at lower levels to check wanton abuse of the ecosystem.

The hailstorms that hit Buyende and parts of Kamuli left a total of 17 people dead and several others injured.

In Kidera sub county, Buyende district, 13 people died, police authorities said, while four other deaths occurred in Balawo (3) and Namasagali (1).

Kadaga notes in the statement that she is reaching out for assistance from authorities.

The Speaker who quietly returned from the country after her treatment in Nairobi, remains on a sick holiday.

She is however expected to resume work by Thursday this week, according to officers within her circles.