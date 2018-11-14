Kadaga lobbies MPs on cancer fight

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has asked MPs to once again support the fight against cancer by providing at least one million shillings each.

The money will be directed towards the construction of a cancer treatment facility at Nsambya hospital.

The Speaker says that the cancer remains a big threat which needs to be jointly fought

A number of cancer runs have been held as charity contributions through rotary Uganda.

Last year MPs contributed one million shillings each towards the same cause.