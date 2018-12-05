Kadaga impressed by Kapeeka industrial park

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has lauded the government for its incentives that have seen to massive sprouting of factories in the Namunkekera Industrial Park in Kapeeka, Nakaseke district.

Kadaga has been addressing parliament this afternoon after her visit to the industrial park.

She says that the investment has come with opportunities that the members of parliament themselves should tap into for the good of the people they lead.

The Industrial park had stalled for several years causing a lot of worry and panic from stakeholders before it resumed late last year.