Kadaga hails Busoga schools in PLE performance

By Moses Kyeyune

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has hailed the Busoga education initiative for improvements registered in the recently released primary education, seeing more first grades in previously poor performing districts.

The Speaker’s remarks followed confessions by the minister of state for presidency also Luuka district woman MP who reported good grades in her district which was the worst performing in 2017.

Mbayo said that the district has more than doubled its first grades to 249 in 2018 from 111 in 2017 at primary level.

This, Kadaga says, is a great milestone and a good prediction for future performance.

Related Stories……….

Over 600,000 pupils to sit for PLE exams

Senior one selection kicks off