Kadaga had breakfast, Lunch and is improving – MOTHER

BY PHILIP WAFULA

pwafula@ug.nationmedia.com

KAMULI-The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga who was airlifted to Nairobi in critical condition yesterday is now feeling better.

Her mother Eva Kadaga has told daily monitor that Kadaga’s health is improving and that she was able to at least able to eat today.

Kadaga was on Thursday admitted at Nakasero Hospital, where she was reportedly being treated for fatigue-related illnesses.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Speaker of Parliament, Kadaga became ill as a result of a hectic work schedule, fatigue and jetlag upon her return from long haul flights to New York, USA and Rabat, Morocco.

Related Stories………….

Kadaga transferred to The Aga Khan Hospital

Parliament confirms Kadaga’s ailment