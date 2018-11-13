Kadaga explains why she rejected Nyombi’s Body

By Moses Kyeyune.

The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has confirmed to parliament that she refused the former Attorney General Peter Nyombi’s body to lie in state.

Kadaga’s statement comes after pressure from a section of MPs as to why the former attorney general and Buruuli County MP was not taken to Parliament for a special sitting, contrary to normal procedure.

While presiding the session this evening, Kadaga has said that it is only bodies of sitting MP, Minister and the President that are entitled to special sessions.

She also said that the Prime Minister and not Parliament, is charged with providing motion and criteria for people eligible to be laid in state.