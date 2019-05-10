Kadaga drums up support for AGOA Market

By Moses Kyeyune.

The speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has called for the increased awareness about the opportunities provided by the African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA).

The Speaker has been speaking at a press conference that precedes the AGOA exhibition slated for May 14 and 15th this year at Parliament.

Kadaga says that not enough Ugandans know how to access the benefits provided by AGOA and that the exhibition is timely in ensuring that the public is made aware of the opportunities that are available and the kind of products they can export to the American Market.

The chairperson of the AGOA exporters association of Uganda, Meg Hilbert Jaquay has emphasized that for as long as Ugandans undertake a complete value chain for accepted products, they should be assured of market linkages.