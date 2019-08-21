Kadaga directs Anite to present her issues in parliament

By Ritah Kemigisa

The speaker of parliament Rebbeca kadaga has blasted West Nile MPs who had petitioned over life threatening against the Koboko municipality woman MP Evelyne Anite.

Anite yesterday cried out the media alleging that her life was in danger following her probe into the mismanagement of UTL which is under the administration of Bemanya Twebaze.

Raising a matter of national importance in parliament this afternoon, the Aringa South MP, Alioni Odria demanded for safety assurance of Anite’s life.

He also demanded that government pronounces itself and also assure the people of west Nile and Ugandans at large about UTL issues.

The speaker has however rubbished their demands further directing Minister Anite to presents her issues in parliament saying the house does not depend on hearsay.