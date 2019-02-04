Kadaga concerned with delayed Oil production

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has expressed concern over the delayed date for Uganda’s first Oil drilling and commercial production.

Opening an Oil workshop for Members of Parliament, Kadaga said Ugandans are growing more anxious about the prospects of oil production anticipated to begin by 2022.

She said much as the Oil was discovered in 2006, It was announced that production would begin in 2013 but has since been pushed to 2020 and now 2022.

In response, The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Eng. Irene Muloni attributed the shift to the delay by the joint venture partners Total, China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) and Tullow to make an investment decision to develop the oil fields in Tilenga and Kingfisher blocks.

Muloni says they now estimate that the final investment decision will be made in the first quarter of 2019 and production would then start in 2022.