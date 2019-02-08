Kadaga concerned about increasing constituencies

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga is equally concerned about the growing number of administrative units.

This has given rise to a growing number of representatives in parliament overwhelming the capacity of the chambers to accommodate them.

Appearing on the NTV on spot program, the speaker however said this is due to the increased demand for these constituencies by the population

She however says there may be need to review the structure of the constituencies to reduce the numbers.

She is also hopeful that once the new chambers currently under construction are complete, they will help address the problem.