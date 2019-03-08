Kadaga calls for more support to women

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has encouraged families to encourage more girls to join technical institutions.

Kadaga is part of various dignitaries attending the national women’s day celebrations in Bunyangabu.

She says skills acquired from these institutions will empower the young girls to work for themselves and improve their well being.

She also said government needs to increase the allocation to the Uganda Women Enterprise fund

She further encouraged the mothers to invest in their children to ensure they get the right education so that they are able to stand on their own in the future