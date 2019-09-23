Kadaga calls for domestication of protocols for women inclusion

By Moses Kyeyune

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has expressed concern that many countries have ratified international instruments for women inclusion and only kept them on paper.

Kadaga says such international protocols are supposed to be operationalized and domesticated and not simply kept on the shelf.

She was earlier today speaking at the opening of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Conference at Munyonyo in Kampala.

This year’s Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference is held under the theme “Adaption, Engagement and Evolution of Parliaments in a Rapidly Changing Commonwealth,”