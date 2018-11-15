Kadaga blasts Finance Minister over Private Bills

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija is on the spot for allegedly frustrating Parliament business by clamping down on private members’ bills.

The anomaly has been earthed by the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga while presiding over House business this afternoon.

The Speaker says that the Ministry has resorted to deliberately denying MPs certificates of financial implications with the intent to kill debate.

This, she says will not be entertained starting this month,

One of the bills is the Local Content Bill by Kasanda North MP Patrick Nsamba.