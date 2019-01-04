Kadaga assures a fair hearing to sacked staff grievances

By Damali Mukhaye.

The speaker of parliament has assured a fair hearing of the grievances that have been presented by the Makerere university staff who were sacked.

This followed some staff out of the 45 who were sacked from the university petitioning parliament over irregularities that the university followed while sacking them among other issues.

While receiving the petition from the staff in question, Kadaga says that the house is on recess but when they resume next week, she will present the issues before Member of Parliament for discussion.

According to the procedures, the speaker selects one MP to present the petition, after which it is forward before the education committee for public hearing.

Meanwhile, the vice chancellor of the university Prof Barnabas Nawangwe recently that the university followed legal procedures and they are ready to defend themselves if parliament summons them.

