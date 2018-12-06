Kadaga asks relevance of IPOD

By Moses Kyeyune.

The fate of the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue remains uncertain as high profile political players question its relevance.

Recently the media have been awash of stories of political parties quitting the organisation’s summit meeting slated for this month, with the latest being the Democratic Party which joins the Forum for Democratic Change which was the first to walk parallel ways.

During the House sitting this evening, Bunyole West MP James Waluswaka has accused the opposition for failing the IPOD, prompting the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga to ask the organ’s relevance.