Kadaga asks media to promote Uganda’s Image

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has asked the media to promote the country’s image in the run up to the 64th Common wealth Parliamentary Conference to be hosted by Uganda in September this year.

She told journalists this morning that this is a great opportunity for Uganda to showcase her heritage and beauty at the conference that is being hosted for the second time since independence.

Over 1000 guests are expected from the 54 commonwealth member countries to benchmark for democratic legislative processes.

Kadaga says the focus of the conference will be on issues relating to separation of power which many commonwealth countries are still grappling with.

Also to be discussed is Climate change, innovations, youth unemployment and support for Persons With Disabilities.

The conference will run under the theme: “Adaptation, engagement and evaluation of parliaments in rapidly changing commonwealth”.