Kadaga appoints committee to probe payment of traders

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has appointed a committee to investigate the utilization of shs 151 billion meant for payment of 10 selected Ugandan traders who supplied goods to the south Sudan government.

The committee chaired by the Kyankwazi woman MP Ann Maria Nankabirwa has been tasked to produce a list of verified traders and the money paid so far and also examine the criteria used to select the traders.

They are also required to find out whether the payments were effected to actual beneficiaries and report to parliament within two weeks.

In 2016, government of Uganda and south Sudan signed a bilateral agreement to pay verified traders by the government of south Sudan.