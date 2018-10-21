Kadaga applauded for supporting the banning of the Gay agenda

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The leader of opposition in parliament Betty Aol Ocan has applauded the Speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga and the Ugandan delegation to the Inter Parliamentary Union for efforts to fight homosexuality.

This comes after Kadaga spearheaded a spirited fight at the just concluded 139th IPU assembly to ban debate on the subjects of Lesbian, gay, Bisexual and Transgender at the Inter parliamentary Union again.

The LGBT agenda had been presented to the Assembly to be debated as an emergency item for the next 140th IPU Assembly.

Speaking to Kfm Aol applauds the team for the boldness and fighting to protect Uganda’s cultural dignity and morals.