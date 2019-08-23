KACITA challenges signing of Museveni-Kagame MOU outside EAC

By Damali Mukhaye.

Kampala City Traders have challenged the memorandum of understanding which was signed between president Museveni and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, questioning why it was done outside the East African Community.

The pact was signed yesterday in Luanda, Angola during the second (Kwadro-Pataite) Qua-Dripartite Summit, which was convened to find a lasting solution to the existing differences between Uganda and Rwanda.

Speaking to KFM, the chairperson of Kampala City Traders Association Everest Kayondo says that as traders, they welcome the pact and opening of boarders since traders have lost a lot following the closure of boarders.

He however says that the pact could have made more sense if it was witnessed by EAC member within the regions, a asserting that they are optimistic that this will last long.

