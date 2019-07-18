KACITA asks Museveni to sign the landlord and tenants bill into law

By Prossy kisakye.

Kampala city traders association has asked the president to sign the landlord and tenants law that was passed in parliament recently.

Parliament passed the landlord and tenants law last month, under this law landlords are to give tenants 6 months before chasing them from their buildings and also it prohibits landlords charging rental fees in dollars among others.

KACITA spokesperson Issa Sekitto said that this law needs to begin working in order to solve the misunderstandings between traders and their land lords.

He cited landlords forcing traders to pay rent in dollars which is now contrary to the law.