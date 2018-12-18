Kabamba attackers granted amnesty

By Ruth Anderah.

Nine people facing treachery charges in relation to attacking of Kabamba Barracks have been set free by the General Court Martia; chaired by Lt.Gen. Andrew Gutti.

Lt.GenGutti ruled that they cannot go-ahead for trying the nine suspects after receiving a letter from the amnesty Commission indicating that they were granted amnesty unless they have any other criminal offences.

The nine include Nassim Namuzimule, Marvin Ssemwogerere Kato, Sgt Ndugga Musaazi, Ali Mukiibi, Lumala Salongo, Herbert Biyimbwa, Francis Kiwanuka Kaheru,Solomon Matovu and Peter Kibirige.

Prosecution led by Major Raphael Mugisha had alleged that the applicants above with others still at large between the months of February and May 2013 in the various places of Kampala, Wakiso, Masaka, Luweero and in Nairobi Kenya, consciously omitted to disclose vital information about recruitment of people to engage into activities intended to prejudice the security of the defense forces by attacking the armoured warfare barracks in Mubende district.