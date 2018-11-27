Kabamba attacker suspects apply for amnesty

By Ruth Anderah.

Nine people facing treachery charges in relation to attacking of Kabamba Barracks before Makindye Genera court martial have formerly applied for Amnesty before the Amnesty commission.

The nine include Nassim Namuzimule, Marvin Ssemwogerere Kato, Sgt Ndugga Musaazi, Ali Mukiibi, Lumala Salongo, Herbert Biyimbwa,Francis Kiwanuka, Solomon Matovu and Peter Kibirige.

The four of the applicants are currently on remand in Kigo prison, five are out on bail awaiting for approval of their Amnesty certificates so that they can be set free.

Prosecution from the Army led by Major Raphael Mugisha States that the applicants above with others still at large between the months of February and May 2013 in the various places of Kampala, Wakiso, Masaka, Luweero and in Nairobi Kenya, consciously omitted to disclose vital information about recruitment of people to engage into activities intended to prejudice the security of the defence forces by attacking the armoured warfare barracks in Mubende district.