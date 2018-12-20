Kabale MP granted leave to introduce bill seeking to amend the Administration of parliament act 2016

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Parliament has granted leave to the Kabale municipality member of Parliament Andrew Baryayanga to introduce a private members bill seeking to amend the Administration of parliament act 2016.

The Administration of Parliament Act, provides for the organization and administration of the Parliament of Uganda and in particular election and composition of parliamentary commission.

According to Baryayanga, the current status quo do not create room for over 60 independent to be represented at the commission hence violating their rights.

He now seeks to amend the current act to create a special avenue for members under this category

This week the speaker of parliament ruled that any member who wants to join the Parliamentary Commission must be subjected to a vote in the House which is contrary to the previous arrangement where political parties would nominate members to the commission.

This ruling angered some members who accused the Speaker of changing rules in the middle of the game, while others described her ruling as irrelevant.

MsKadaga was responding to concerns raised by Busiro East MP Medard Lubega Sseggona, who last week challenged the process used by Parliament to designate members to the commission, the highest administrative organ of Parliament.

MrSseggona argued that both the Constitution and the Administration of Parliament Act provide for a vote as opposed to designation through nomination which has been employed