By Shamim Natebwa.

The Kabaka of Buganda Ronal Mwenda Mutebi has appealed to Muslims to preach for the freedom of all Ugandans.

On his Eid al fitr message, the Kabaka has also challenged Muslims to remain Unified even after the holy month of Ramathan.

He has also called for reconciliation and forgiveness amongest those who could have wronged each other.

Today Muslims around the world are cerebrating Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramathan.