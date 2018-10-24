Kabaka to grace Masaza Cup Finals

By Shamim Natebwa.

The Kabaka of Buganda his Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi will be the chief guest at the 2018 Masaza cup finals in Namboole this Saturday.

Speaking to the media and stake holders today at Bulange Mengo at the launch of ticket sale Owek. Ssekabembe minister for youth, sports and Recreation called upon the fans to come in big number for the finals

He noted how this year’s preparations are special as buganda kingdom is cerebrating 25 years of king on the throne.

The minister has also warned misbehaved fans on their way on and from the pitch to keep high degree of discipline so as to give kabaka’s presence meaning.

He also thanked the sponsors on board like Pepsi, Yamaha, Airtel and Centenary bank, noting that Kabaka will arrive at 2pm,as the losers match will begin at 12pm and the finals will begin at 3pm.