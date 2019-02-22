Kabaka reshuffles his cabinet

By Shamim Nateebwa

The Buganda king, Kabaka, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, has made reshuffles in his cabinet.

From the reshuffle Charles Peter Mayiga has bounced back as the prime minister.

Emmanuel Ssendawula who has been the first Deputy Katikkiro and Minister for administration and Buganda Affairs has been replaced with Dr.Twaha Kigongo Kaawase who has been the 2nd Deputy Katikkiro & Minister for Education.

David Mpanga has also been dropped as the Attorney general.

Meanwhile the kingdom speaker Nelspm kawalya has been fired and replaced by Patrick Mugumbule.